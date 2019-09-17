Nail gun forces temporary lockdown at Clarkdale-Jerome School

CLARKDALE – At about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor of Clarkdale-Jerome School was doing construction work at his residence and using a gunpowder-loaded nail gun to drive nails into concrete.

According to a Clarkdale Police news release, school administration, mistaking the sound for an actual gun, called Clarkdale Police, then immediately went into lockdown.

“We quickly realized it was a false alarm,” Clarkdale-Jerome Principal Steve Doerksen said. “But the police arrived about a minute after we called.”

The school remained under lockdown until the source of the noise was identified, both Doerksen and the news release stated. Lockdown ended at about 11:15 a.m., Doerksen said.

The lockdown was conducted smoothly based on previously practiced procedures, the news release stated. “Staff and kids did really well,” Doerksen said. “Everyone did well.”

-- Bill Helm