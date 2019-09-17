OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Nail gun forces temporary lockdown at Clarkdale-Jerome School

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 1:57 p.m.

CLARKDALE – At about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor of Clarkdale-Jerome School was doing construction work at his residence and using a gunpowder-loaded nail gun to drive nails into concrete.

According to a Clarkdale Police news release, school administration, mistaking the sound for an actual gun, called Clarkdale Police, then immediately went into lockdown.

“We quickly realized it was a false alarm,” Clarkdale-Jerome Principal Steve Doerksen said. “But the police arrived about a minute after we called.”

The school remained under lockdown until the source of the noise was identified, both Doerksen and the news release stated. Lockdown ended at about 11:15 a.m., Doerksen said.

The lockdown was conducted smoothly based on previously practiced procedures, the news release stated. “Staff and kids did really well,” Doerksen said. “Everyone did well.”

-- Bill Helm

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: No weapon found at Cottonwood Community School
Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
‘Suspicious person’ prompts one-hour lockdown at West Sedona School
Police say Cottonwood man threatens neighbors with a gun over loud music
Lockdown at Sedona Red Rock H.S. ends after one hour

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News