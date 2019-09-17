Old Town Mission needs volunteers

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission is willing to expand its hours — if more volunteers can be located.

The mission is seeking four or five volunteers for Wednesdays, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., to staff its food pantry. Anyone interested in this volunteer opportunity may call 928-634-7869 or drop by the mission office at 116 E. Pinal St.

The mission staff has been busy designing new programs to better serve the community. Currently, the mission has staffed a Homeless Resource Center with expanded hours that will begin next week.

The Midweek Mini Market will offer food on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Homeless Resource Center will be open on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an addition to the center’s regular hours, which are Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays, the community lunch takes place at noon, with the Resource Center services available immediately afterward.

A food pantry is open Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emergency food boxes are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clients without a residence are able to shower, receive resource information, hygiene and survival items.

Breakfast foods, coffee, snacks, water and sandwiches are available.

-- Jason W. Brooks