Pre-registration open for Fort Verde Days K runs
CAMP VERDE – There’s room for more runners to participate in the Camp Verde Kiwanis’ second Fort Verde Days K Run, held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Veterans Memorial Park.
A year ago, 125 people participated in the run, a figure that exceeded expectations for a first-time event, Kiwanian Steve Ayers said.
“And we raised almost $2000, which was used over this last year for a variety children’s programs and families in need, throughout the Camp Verde community,” Ayers said.
According to Ayers, Camp Verde Kiwanis hopes this year for 200 total participants for the 10K, 5K and 3K runs.
With staggered starts, each race will both start and end at Veterans Memorial Park below Cliff Castle Casino Hotel on Montezuma Castle Highway.
The 10K will start at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:15 a.m., and the 3K at 8:30 a.m. The award ceremony will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Participate in the 10K run for $40, the 5K run for $25 or the 3K run for $15.
Runners ages 17 and younger can participate in any of the races for only $10.
For the 10K run, participants will run to Main Street at the Y intersection and back. The 5K is from Veterans Park to Camp Lincoln Road and back. The 3K run is from the park to Arena del Loma Road and back.
All participants receive a medal and an event t-shirt. Awards will be given out for the top-three in all age groups for the 10k and 5k events. Snacks will be available for participants.
Pre-registration is now open at FortVerdeDaysKRuns.itsyourrace.com.
