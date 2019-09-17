OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pre-registration open for Fort Verde Days K runs

Camp Verde Kiwanis hopes this year for 200 total participants for the 10K, 5K and 3K runs.

Camp Verde Kiwanis hopes this year for 200 total participants for the 10K, 5K and 3K runs.

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 9:56 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – There’s room for more runners to participate in the Camp Verde Kiwanis’ second Fort Verde Days K Run, held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Veterans Memorial Park.

A year ago, 125 people participated in the run, a figure that exceeded expectations for a first-time event, Kiwanian Steve Ayers said.

“And we raised almost $2000, which was used over this last year for a variety children’s programs and families in need, throughout the Camp Verde community,” Ayers said.

According to Ayers, Camp Verde Kiwanis hopes this year for 200 total participants for the 10K, 5K and 3K runs.

With staggered starts, each race will both start and end at Veterans Memorial Park below Cliff Castle Casino Hotel on Montezuma Castle Highway.

The 10K will start at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:15 a.m., and the 3K at 8:30 a.m. The award ceremony will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Participate in the 10K run for $40, the 5K run for $25 or the 3K run for $15.

Runners ages 17 and younger can participate in any of the races for only $10.

For the 10K run, participants will run to Main Street at the Y intersection and back. The 5K is from Veterans Park to Camp Lincoln Road and back. The 3K run is from the park to Arena del Loma Road and back.

All participants receive a medal and an event t-shirt. Awards will be given out for the top-three in all age groups for the 10k and 5k events. Snacks will be available for participants.

Pre-registration is now open at FortVerdeDaysKRuns.itsyourrace.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News