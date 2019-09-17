OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rare painting donated to Center; will be displayed Saturday

Montezuma Castle, a 54-inch x 46-inch painting created by Santos Zingale in 1978, has been donated to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center. Courtesy Verde Valley Archaeology Center

Montezuma Castle, a 54-inch x 46-inch painting created by Santos Zingale in 1978, has been donated to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center. Courtesy Verde Valley Archaeology Center

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 11:11 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Verde Valley Archaeology Center has received a sizable donation, literally, which will go on display beginning Saturday, Sept. 21.

Montezuma Castle, a 54-inch x 46-inch painting, was created by Santos Zingale in 1978. The painting, donated by the artist’s family, will be part of the Archaeology Center’s permanent display, according to Executive Director Ken Zoll.

“Since it is so large, there is only one wall in the entire building that can hang it,” Zoll said. “So it will stay there as long as we are in the building.”

According to a press release from the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, the painting is “typical of Zingale’s style which is representational but not realist.”

“The painting of Montezuma Castle may be an example of his more whimsical works if one were to reference the soft colors, as well as the desert flora presented in the foreground,” the release stated. “The work appears to be part of a collection of paintings Zingale did featuring the American Southwest.”

Verde Valley Archaeology Center is located at 385 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit verdevalleyarchaeology.org or call 928-567-0066.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Archaeology Center named non-profit partner for Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot national monuments
Protecting prehistoric sites
Special handling required: Due to light sensitivity, Archaeology Center rotates Dyck Collection’s textiles exhibit every five months
Verde Valley Archaeology Center consults on BBC/PBS program
Biennial Verde Valley Archaeology Symposium in Camp Verde starts Thursday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News