Rare painting donated to Center; will be displayed Saturday
CAMP VERDE – The Verde Valley Archaeology Center has received a sizable donation, literally, which will go on display beginning Saturday, Sept. 21.
Montezuma Castle, a 54-inch x 46-inch painting, was created by Santos Zingale in 1978. The painting, donated by the artist’s family, will be part of the Archaeology Center’s permanent display, according to Executive Director Ken Zoll.
“Since it is so large, there is only one wall in the entire building that can hang it,” Zoll said. “So it will stay there as long as we are in the building.”
According to a press release from the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, the painting is “typical of Zingale’s style which is representational but not realist.”
“The painting of Montezuma Castle may be an example of his more whimsical works if one were to reference the soft colors, as well as the desert flora presented in the foreground,” the release stated. “The work appears to be part of a collection of paintings Zingale did featuring the American Southwest.”
Verde Valley Archaeology Center is located at 385 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit verdevalleyarchaeology.org or call 928-567-0066.
