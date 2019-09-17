OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Registration open for Grasshopper Basketball

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 11:07 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Registration is now open for another season of Camp Verde’s youth Grasshopper Basketball program. Grasshopper Basketball is for boys and girls in grades 1-4.

Co-ed teams are led by volunteer coaches and are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week to compete on Saturday mornings.

The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork.

Lower baskets are used, as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids.

Camp Verde Parks & Rec will hold an evaluation session and draft this year. The evaluation session will be at the Community Center Gym on Monday, Oct. 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1-2 and coaches.

Volunteer coaches are needed for Grasshopper Basketball teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help everyone have a good time.

Without enough coaches, this program is not possible. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form by Sept. 30.

Registration this year is available on-line. No need to come to the office, just log-in to campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player and sign up.

Registration is only $40 per child, and $35 for each additional child from the same family for anyone who registers on-line.

Paper registration is $5 more, so come into the office and we’ll help you register on-line. All registrations include a uniform t-shirt.

Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign up is due by Oct. 4.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Registration begins for Grasshopper youth hoops in Camp Verde
Registration for Grasshopper Basketball opens
Camp Verde corner: Last Camp Verde D'backs trip of the year is vs. the first place Braves
Grasshopper basketball needs coaches
Sports briefs: Open registration for Grasshopper Basketball

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News