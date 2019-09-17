Registration open for Grasshopper Basketball
CAMP VERDE — Registration is now open for another season of Camp Verde’s youth Grasshopper Basketball program. Grasshopper Basketball is for boys and girls in grades 1-4.
Co-ed teams are led by volunteer coaches and are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week to compete on Saturday mornings.
The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork.
Lower baskets are used, as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids.
Camp Verde Parks & Rec will hold an evaluation session and draft this year. The evaluation session will be at the Community Center Gym on Monday, Oct. 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. for children in grades 1-2 and coaches.
Volunteer coaches are needed for Grasshopper Basketball teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help everyone have a good time.
Without enough coaches, this program is not possible. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form by Sept. 30.
Registration this year is available on-line. No need to come to the office, just log-in to campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player and sign up.
Registration is only $40 per child, and $35 for each additional child from the same family for anyone who registers on-line.
Paper registration is $5 more, so come into the office and we’ll help you register on-line. All registrations include a uniform t-shirt.
Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign up is due by Oct. 4.
