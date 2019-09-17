Sedona Recycles county funding dries up

SEDONA — As American entities that collect recyclables continue to adjust to China no longer buying U.S. plastic, nonprofits involved with recycling continue to adjust — including one of the Verde Valley’s oldest organizations dedicated to such an effort.

Prices for other recyclable goods are fluctuating, but since the Chinese government’s recent decision left recycling yards around the U.S. with a surplus of plastics, collection organizations have had to adapt. Sedona Recycles, which has had issues with aging equipment as well, has had to consolidate its operation, and no longer does any public collection in the Cottonwood, Clarkdale or Verde Village areas.

It also appears that Yavapai County is no longer going to financially support Sedona Recycles, though the nonprofit will receive double the pledged funds it received last year from the City of Sedona. Sedona Recycles’ contract with Yavapai County is set to expire this month.

There is no line item related to recycling on the agenda for the county’s Board of Supervisors’ Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting.

It also appears there might not be any support on the board to continue to help Sedona Recycles. Supervisor Tom Thurman pointed out that regular trash collection services, some of whom charge a fee for recycling if done curbside, do the same job as a taxpayer-aided entity, and without the hassle of dealing with mattresses and trash and other items sometimes left at publicly accessible bins.

“We can’t keep subsidizing a service when the private sector is figuring out how to do the same tasks,” Thurman said. “We have so many other needs in the county. We can’t afford to prop up a service just because of what China isn’t paying.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Garrison said he’s had no recent discussions with anyone about the county’s contract with Sedona Recycles. The City of Sedona increased its budget for funding for Sedona Recycles from $100,000 for Fiscal 2019 to $203,000 for Fiscal 2020.

Sedona Recycles Director Jill McCutcheon said she’s not sure how far the Sedona dollars can be stretched.

“Because Sedona Recycles pulled the drop-off sites from Verde Village, we are no longer in compliance with the terms of the agreement and the contract is no longer valid,” McCutcheon said. “I am not sure what is next for the county. Sedona Recycles continues to provide drop-off recycling services in Sedona, Village of Oak Creek and Cornville.”

McCutcheon said Sedona Recycles will also continue to provide recycling services to businesses, which include those located in Cottonwood, for cardboard recycling, which it services every Wednesday.

Recent observations of the Cornville dropoff sites show that at times, the buildup of materials around the bin show it is still a popular and well-known location and method of donating recyclables.

Thurman said he’s not opposed to recycling as a concept, but isn’t sure what else the county can do without a new major low-return investment.

“I like recycling,” Thurman said. “We’ve spent years training the public to do it. So I’m not sure what we’re going to do. We’re exploring options. But we can’t keep subsidizing something just because it feels good.”