Wed, Sept. 18
68.0°
Slag pile blasting set for Friday

Minerals Research, Inc., will have some blasting activity at the Cottonwood slag pile Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. VVN file photo

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 10:46 a.m.

Minerals Research, Inc. announced this week that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the Cottonwood slag pile on Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

This activity at the pile, located near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on East Cherry Street, will be carefully monitored.

In a news release, Minerals Research, Inc. says it expects the blasting to have minimal to no impact on the community.

