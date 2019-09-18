OFFERS
Sept. 18
Weather  81.0°
Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center

State Route 89A between Number 1 Foods in Clarkdale and milepost 347 was closed for approximately 40 minutes following a motorcycle crash that resulted in two people being taken to area hospitals. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: September 18, 2019 11 a.m.

CLARKDALE – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday on State Route 89A between Clarkdale and Jerome.

Clarkdale police officers responded to the accident between mileposts 347 and 348 at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Clarkdale PD.

Clarkdale officers assisted Verde Valley Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance, Jerome Police Department, Jerome Fire Department, and Arizona Department of Public Safety with first aid and traffic control.

The motorcycle driver was transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center. The passenger was transported by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center.

DPS Public Information Officer Raul Garcia said the driver of the motorcycle was a 48-year-old man out from Cottonwood. The passenger was a 43-year-old woman of Peoria.

“Impairment has not been ruled out,” said Garcia

State Route 89A between Number 1 Foods in Clarkdale and milepost 347 was closed for approximately 40 minutes.

