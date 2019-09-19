Cottonwood Council doles out $100K to outside agencies

COTTONWOOD — Even though some agencies didn’t get what they asked for in terms of City of Cottonwood community grants for Fiscal 2020, the Cottonwood City Council seemed pleased with both the process and the ability to at least help some agencies.

The City Council voted to approve a committee-generated breakdown of grants to eight agencies from the $100,000 at Tuesday’s meeting, using a scoring system to rank the applications of 13 local agencies.

Those 13 agencies asked for dollar amounts that totaled almost $300,000, so it was inevitable some organizations wouldn’t receive the entire amount sought.

The Council didn’t make any changes to the grant committee’s rankings or dollar amounts, but did ask some tough questions. For example, Vice Mayor Tosca Henry asked how the money would be spent by the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition, as it does not currently have an operations facility.

City Manager Ron Corbin said the coalition leaders were in the process of locating a facility, as it recently put items in storage when it closed its drop-in shelter on South Main Street.

“We’re also looking to see if there is a city building or somewhere else we could house those folks for a little while,” Corbin said.

The Homeless Coalition received $10,000 of the $20,000 it was seeking this year. That was a typical percentage of funding among the eight recipients. The Verde Valley Senior Center received $45,000 of the $80,000 it sought.

Manzanita Outreach received almost all of the $9,700 it was seeking. Also funded will be $9,500 to Steps to Recovery; $2,500 to the bicycle organization Chain Reaction; $10,000 to Old Town Mission; $8,500 to the Verde Valley Wine Consortium and $5,000 to the Old Town Cottonwood Association.

Brenda Clouston, the Old Town Cottonwood Association board president, was the only representative of the 13 applicants to make a pitch in person Tuesday to the Council. She pointed out that the OTCA, which received zero funding from the city in the Fiscal 2020 regular budget before getting a $10,000 contingency grant from the city last winter, helps bring revenue to Cottonwood.

“We are grateful to have received any funding at all, and while we were hoping our grant was more, there’s only so much money to go around, and we understand that,” said Clouston. “With the funding we’ve received, we will continue to produce heritage events and help the city in their efforts to market Old Town as a key component of ‘The Heart of Arizona Wine Country,’ all the while fostering camaraderie among merchants and our community.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the eight grants just after Clouston finished speaking, without any discussion about her last-minute pitch.

Five agencies who applied for the grants – Women for Woman, the Parangello Players, Verde Valley Humane Society, Verde Valley Ambulance and Heart of Wellness AZ — received zero money in grants for Fiscal 2020 from the city.

City staff negotiated a separate multi-year contract with the Chamber of Commerce this summer, so the Chamber is not part of the “outside agency funding” application process.