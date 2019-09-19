OFFERS
Editorial: Free enterprise the only fair choice when it comes to trash collection

Originally Published: September 19, 2019 11:42 a.m.

Editor:

Regarding trash collection in Cottonwood, I believe free enterprise is the basis of our economy.

The public should have the right to choose whatever company they prefer to go with. Some towns may have only one trash collection. Some towns also only have one grocery store, one gas station.

Do we want to go back to that?

It would certainly make less traffic on our streets. Small, family-owned businesses have a hard enough time to keep making a go of it, the city is always saying support local business-- let the people choose they’re own companies -- free enterprise for all.

Carol Ackerman

Cottonwood

