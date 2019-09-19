Editorial -- No exemptions: paid parking is just that in Jerome
Never let it be said the Jerome Town Council did not give the issue of paid parking exemptions for residents a fair hearing.
In fact, if you want to be critical, you can say council members let this debate drag on a little too long.
Thursday, council members finally put the parking exemption discussion to bed … by doing the right thing.
Which never should be confused with making a popular choice.
As Jerome moves forward into this era of kiosk-controlled paid parking, there is no point in confusing the issue by saying it applies to some people but not others.
The decision reached Thursday morning now makes it crystal clear that there are 139 designated paid parking spots in Jerome, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.
There are no exemptions for residents, or overnight lodging guests.
Paid parking in Jerome is just that: paid parking.
It bears emphasis that there still remains more free parking in Jerome than paid. As for the claim that overnight lodging guests should receive free parking, it’s the responsibility of the lodge owner to provide this amenity.
Further, let’s not even entertain the notion that some in Jerome are being treated unfairly by the no-exemption stand by the council. It is entirely consistent with the practices currently in place in other area communities that have paid parking areas, namely Sedona and Flagstaff.
The paid-parking kiosks that will soon be part of the Jerome landscape should be viewed as a welcome addition to the town. It provides a new, and hopefully healthy, revenue stream to Jerome to allow the town to create a fund for long-overdue infrastructure upgrades.
Credit the Jerome Town Council for taking a patient, careful and thoughtful approach to the controversial subject of paid parking in Jerome.
More than that, credit council members with ultimately doing the right thing for their community.
