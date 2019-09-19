Jerome council votes no on parking kiosk exemptions for residents

In a special meeting Thursday morning, the Jerome Town Council voted that town residents will pay to park at the town parking kiosks scheduled to be installed in late October.

The kiosks will be installed at 139 of the town’s parking spots to raise income to pay for crumbling infrastructure.

However, the council decreased the hours of kiosk parking to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and decided against giving guests of hotels an exemption from paying for parking.

There are still more free spots than paid parking spots in town, council members stressed. Also, Sedona and Flagstaff do not exempt their residents from kiosk parking fees, explained Police Chief Alan Muma.

Council members were debating who to give exemptions to so as not to upset residents, but needed to raise income from tourists.

Council members emphasized that by decreasing the hours of the kiosks will benefit the schedules of business owners and employees.

The council voted to give free parking to all handicapped drivers with placards and to all first responders in private vehicles. However, they said no to residents, business owners and business employees.

The few residents who live in commercial areas, who are not required to have off-street parking, will be issued residential parking permits and allowed to park in the paid parking areas until the issue is revisited in an upcoming residential parking permit review, Muma explained.

“I think we need to give it a good year to find out how it works out,” explained Council Member Jane Moore, who made the motion for the parking exemption and fee resolution that passed unanimously.

The council set the cost to park at $3 for up to four hours or $5 to park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rest of the time, it’s free.

Council also approved the penalties for tickets: $25 for the first ticket and $50 for the second ticket within a year. “If payment is received within 24 hours of the notice of violation, the fine amount will be 50% of the fine amount listed on the notice of violation,” states the ordinance.”