Fri, Sept. 20
Kathleen Fleenor new Valley Academy board member

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 12:07 p.m.

CLARKDALE – It’s been two years since Kathleen Fleenor retired as superintendent of the Clarkdale-Jerome School District.

After a full day of interviews Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter named Fleenor as his choice to replace Frank Vander Horst on Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education’s district governing board.

Vander Horst, who is relocating out of the state, “has been exceptional and is greatly appreciated,” Carter stated Wednesday in a news release. “His leadership will be missed.”

Although Carter chose Fleenor over Janet Regner, the county school superintendent said that “in many ways, they were quite equal.”

“The voters of the district should be please that two very well-qualified individuals applied for the position,” Carter stated.

Danny Brown, in his third year as superintendent at Clarkdale-Jerome, said Fleenor has been “an integral part in representing the district.”

“She’s been grounded in the community for a very long time,” Brown said. “She has great leadership skills. I think she’ll represent the district well.”

A Clarkdale resident the past 16 years, Fleenor spent parts of 14 years as Clarkdale-Jerome superintendent before she retired on June 30, 2017.

Carter stated that Fleenor “is in a unique position to know the issues of both VACTE and Clarkdale-Jerome, including, their instructional models, school finance, school district process and procedures, and the people associated with the other member districts and their programs.”

Fleenor, who holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming, is a former member of the Yavapai County Education Foundation.

Wednesday, Fleenor said that her motivation for serving on the Valley Academy board is that she is “excited with the progress of VACTE programs.”

“I thought it would be good to explore opportunities for our children as they go to high school,” she said. “Once you’re in education, you’re always invested in children.”

Fleenor’s appointment is from Wednesday, Sept. 25 until Dec. 31, 2020. Carter’s office stated that Fleenor’s seat on the Valley Academy board will be available as part of the 2020 election cycle.

For more information about Valley Academy, visit vacte.com.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

