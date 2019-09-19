Letter: Common sense prevailed over liberal agenda
Editor:
Chalk one up for the good guys. The Arizona Supreme Court just ruled in favor of a Christian arts studio which, for religious reasons, didn’t want to make wedding invitations for a homosexual “wedding.”
The city of Phoenix, via its Human Relations Ordinance, outrageously tried to force the studio to make those invitations.
The city was sued, and thankfully it lost.
The “values” of many liberals are so upside-down, backward, twisted, and extreme they actually believe it’s OK to discriminate against, legally persecute, and make criminals out of decent moral businesspeople who merely don’t want to cater to heterophobic homosexuals.
And what kind of people put the disordered feelings of heterophobic homosexuals above the feelings of decent, moral, normal people? Is that bizarre or is that bizarre.
And we know conservative movie actors and actresses have been discriminated against by liberal bigots in Hollywood. We also know many college campuses have been discriminating against conservative speech and conservatives for years.
The legal group FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), which has successfully sued many colleges that discriminated against conservatives, could provide you with a lengthy list of such cases.
This country needs to rise up against these intolerant, ignorant, liberal bigots and put them in their place. They are a huge embarrassment.
And who are these liberal bigots to judge anybody anyway? Who died and made them God? What a farce.
Beam me up, Scotty.
The inmates are taking over the asylum.
Wayne Lela
Downers Grove,Illinois
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Wrong-way driver makes it 36 miles on I-17 before forcibly stopped by police
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: