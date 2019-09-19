Letter: Common sense prevailed over liberal agenda

Editor:

Chalk one up for the good guys. The Arizona Supreme Court just ruled in favor of a Christian arts studio which, for religious reasons, didn’t want to make wedding invitations for a homosexual “wedding.”

The city of Phoenix, via its Human Relations Ordinance, outrageously tried to force the studio to make those invitations.

The city was sued, and thankfully it lost.

The “values” of many liberals are so upside-down, backward, twisted, and extreme they actually believe it’s OK to discriminate against, legally persecute, and make criminals out of decent moral businesspeople who merely don’t want to cater to heterophobic homosexuals.

And what kind of people put the disordered feelings of heterophobic homosexuals above the feelings of decent, moral, normal people? Is that bizarre or is that bizarre.

And we know conservative movie actors and actresses have been discriminated against by liberal bigots in Hollywood. We also know many college campuses have been discriminating against conservative speech and conservatives for years.

The legal group FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), which has successfully sued many colleges that discriminated against conservatives, could provide you with a lengthy list of such cases.

This country needs to rise up against these intolerant, ignorant, liberal bigots and put them in their place. They are a huge embarrassment.

And who are these liberal bigots to judge anybody anyway? Who died and made them God? What a farce.

Beam me up, Scotty.

The inmates are taking over the asylum.

Wayne Lela

Downers Grove,Illinois