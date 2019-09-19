Letter: Get out of jail free card just perpetuates cycle of crime

Editor:

When does the local law enforcement, (PANT), become accountable for the numerous crimes (such as burglaries in Cornville?) rather than perpetuate the cycle by making deals with detained individuals in exchange for information.

“Roll on 3 go Free” is the common expression used by those propositioned by PANT officers who are funded by the RICO act. Hysterical. Organized crime?

Tweakers and heroin addicts commit the most disorganized crimes I’ve ever read of.

The true criminals are the ones that have others do their bidding while knowing they’re taking advantage of an addicted person who’s going to do anything to continue to fuel their drug habit.

In the meantime innocent people are prey to such informants coerced by PANT officials.

Had some of these addicts been thrown in jail in August and not been allowed the opportunity to become a snitch in exchange for freedom, countless unsuspecting residents of Cornville may not have been victimized. Just sayin’.

Emily Janetschek

Cottonwood