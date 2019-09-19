OFFERS
Letter: The numbers don’t lie: water woes will only get worse for Southwest

Originally Published: September 19, 2019 11:46 a.m.

Editor:

German scientists predicted that the US-SW will run out of water. How could they tell? They did the math: for many years, the use of water by far exceeded and exceeds precipitation.

Yet, SW authorities and developers pretend that this is not so, although the lakes lost water over the past years and the Colorado River is dry toward its mouth where it should have most of its water.

The groundwater sank so much that toilets on well water have daily sand in them. Trees, once reaching groundwater, are drying up, dying, our oxygen suppliers.

There are water alerts every year, yet authorities and developers ignore the signs. They want to build many more units in the desert. Who is responsible for water use and halting more water consuming/wasting developments which, summarized, use large amounts of water?

Anyone responsible? Why would authorities, elected to act for the common good, promote more development in a drought of years w/o monsoon?

What could be their gain? Water is the greatest concern. Halt water using development now or be personally responsible?

B. Loveland

Cottonwood

