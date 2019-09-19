Letter: The numbers don’t lie: water woes will only get worse for Southwest
Editor:
German scientists predicted that the US-SW will run out of water. How could they tell? They did the math: for many years, the use of water by far exceeded and exceeds precipitation.
Yet, SW authorities and developers pretend that this is not so, although the lakes lost water over the past years and the Colorado River is dry toward its mouth where it should have most of its water.
The groundwater sank so much that toilets on well water have daily sand in them. Trees, once reaching groundwater, are drying up, dying, our oxygen suppliers.
There are water alerts every year, yet authorities and developers ignore the signs. They want to build many more units in the desert. Who is responsible for water use and halting more water consuming/wasting developments which, summarized, use large amounts of water?
Anyone responsible? Why would authorities, elected to act for the common good, promote more development in a drought of years w/o monsoon?
What could be their gain? Water is the greatest concern. Halt water using development now or be personally responsible?
B. Loveland
Cottonwood
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Wrong-way driver makes it 36 miles on I-17 before forcibly stopped by police
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: