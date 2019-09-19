New Mountain Gate plan scrutinized by Clarkdale residents

CLARKDALE — Some articulated criticism was issued by local residents Tuesday against a re-plat plan for a newer section of Clarkdale’s Mountain Gate community.

Clarkdale Interim Planning Manager Ruth Mayday made a presentation at Tuesday’s monthly Clarkdale Planning Commission meeting. She described the re-platting process, along with the roles of the town, developers and homeowners’ association members.

That was followed by a few local residents speaking as part of a public hearing. All had concerns and questions that Mayday said would be addressed before the Commission’s Oct. 15 meeting. No action was taken Tuesday.

The hearing was to address a major amendment to the PAD, or planned area development, of Mountain Gate, specifically, a re-plat to a parcel in Tract S of the subdivision. The developer, BC Land Group, is requesting a replat to the existing PAD to accommodate the construction of 46 more single family residences, a modified recreation center and 15.52 acres of open space.

One of the citizens who spoke during the hearing, Renee Gray, is the president of the Mountain Gate Homeowners Association. She said the issue is that the recreation center in the PAD would be reduced in size to accommodate the 46 additional homes. She added that some families relocated to the Mountain Gate community specifically because there is a recreation center in the planned development.

Mayday said the vagueness of the original plan is part of the issue, as it simply calls for “recreation” space.

“No one who pays a permitting fee to the City of Clarkdale gets denied outright,” Mayday explained. “Every licensed contractor or developer who applies for a permit gets a full review process, and the Commission sets conditions for approval.”

The Commission also had several questions about the project and the process for Mayday.

Issues with Mountain Gate are longstanding for the Clarkdale Planning Department and the commission. Not only was there much to sort out when the original housing units were discussed — more than 15 years ago — but there was also the mess to sort out when the original developer, Empire, went out of business.