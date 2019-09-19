Parade to kick off Thunder Valley Rally
Vroom!
That’s an understatement of the main noise to be heard Friday as Thunder Valley Motorcycle Rally riders.
Organizers hope one of the first events of the weekend has a lot of “vroom.”
A motorcycle parade, running from Camp Verde to Cottonwood and on into Clarkdale, is set to take place Friday afternoon to kick off the 2019 rally.
The parade is set to begin in the parking lot of the Camp Verde Burger King, located just east of I-17 along the south side of State Route 260. “Kickstands up” time for the start of the parade is 1 p.m. Friday.
The route will follow State Route 260 into Cottonwood, will use West Route 89A and the bypass into Clarkdale, then back down through Old Town Cottonwood, ending at Main Stage, a nightclub on Cottonwood’s South Main Street.
The parade is dedicated to the memory of Dennis Parks, a Cottonwood resident and motorsports enthusiast who died in April at age 60. Parks owned Cottonwood Motorsports and other similar Arizona stores, and served on the Thunder Valley Rally committee.
Members of American Legion Post 25 are helping lead the event. The main rally event is a concert festival Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Park, where a $20 wristband gets fans into every show.
The band .38 Special is Friday night’s 8:30 p.m. headliner; Great White caps the lineup on Saturday night.
Wristband information and descriptions of other rally events can be found at thundervalleyrallyaz.com.
