Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
CORNVILLE — A Sedona woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover along Beaverhead Flat Road Thursday afternoon.
About 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the rollover accident on Beaverhead Flat Road, about 0.5 miles north of Cornville Road, according to a report from YCSO.
The driver was ejected from a 2005 Chevrolet SUV. Nicole Walls, 34, of Sedona, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary indications are that the driver may have overcorrected during turning movements, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll multiple times. Walls was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
YCSO’s Collision Investigation Team will handle the investigation to determine the precise cause, based on evidence and any witness statements.
Beaverhead Flat Road was closed for about 3.5 hours Thursday while the wreck was investigated.
Walls’ family has been notified.
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: