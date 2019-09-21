11th Hour takes stage Saturday at Cornville’s Old Corral

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste.

From a casual afternoon chat with friends to top-notch live music dance and show, The Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until midnight.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. More good news: Wednesday pool league competition has resumed after the summer break.

Saturday night is reserved for live entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music.

In that light, what does one expect when a music academic, a music technician, a Las Vegas entertainer, a singing drummer, and a fireman turned sound engineer come together? You get great classic rock with the band known as The 11th Hour.

Creating anything in a classic tradition demands immersion in the classics. With over 150 years combined classic rock experience, The 11th Hour band has long since met that benchmark.



From honest covers to the sweet spot of danceability, these guys get it right. Steve Broe, Rick Sepela, Johnny B., Greg Lewis and Sal Bacerra bring the fundamentals of rock ‘n roll to the stage combining bass, lead, and rhythm guitars with vocals, all paced by percussion delivered with authority. Whether dancing, listening or watching, from 8 p.m. to midnight, the 11th Hour is where it’s at.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville.