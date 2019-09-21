Camp Verde residents to hold yard sale as benefit for vet clinic

CAMP VERDE — Two Camp Verde residents are raising money for Montezuma Veterinary Services, which was destroyed by fire in July.

“It takes a village,” said Susan Ayers, who along with Kathy Davis has collected items – lots of items – for a yard sale from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28 at 176 W. Merchant Lane.

Ayers said she decided to hold a yard sale when she heard about the fire.

“They are my dog’s vet, and I freaked out and thought they might go out of business,” Ayers said. “Also, Tricia, one of the techs, is my dog sitter.”

Items available at the yard sale will include sewing machines to ping pong tables, pet carriers, furniture, Jeep bumper and rims, shot glass collection, books, toys, movies, games, dishes, clothes, appliances, a car seat, antiques, flat-screen TV, beds, water cooler, an English saddle and what Ayers called the “most awesome Batman high chair ever.”

“The community gave a tremendous response to our Facebook and Camp Verde neighbors and friends posts and the flyers we hung around town,” Ayers said.

Heather Piper, practice manager at Montezuma Veterinary Services, said Wednesday she was happy that Ayers and Davis wanted to help their business get past the July 25 fire and subsequent relocation to their temporary home at 298 General Crook Trail.

“Right after the fire, Sue Ayers called me at home,” Piper said.

It took two weeks from the fire to open the new Montezuma Veterinary Services building, Piper said. Even today, nearly two months after the fire, the relocated business is “not at full capacity.”

“We have a ways to go,” Piper said. “We started very slow, mainly taking calls with a portable phone, filling medication refills.”

Montezuma Veterinary Services is still limited on services it can offer, Piper said, with a lobby, reception area, two exam rooms and one treatment room. The previous location, on Montezuma Castle Highway, also had room for a third exam room, surgery suite, dental suite and x-ray. Piper estimated Wednesday that the business is short 75% of its services.

“But our customers have been wonderful,” Piper said. And folks have donated furniture, computers “and a variety of medical supplies.”

The Sept. 27-28 yard sale is cash or check only, Ayers said. “Sorry, we don’t have the capacity to accept credit cards.”

All proceeds will go to Montezuma Veterinary Services.

Merchant Lane is off Montezuma Castle Highway between Camp Verde Unified School District and Hauser Farms.

Call Sue Ayers at 928-821-0130 or Kathy Davis at 928-821-1969 for more information. Or visit montezumavet.com for more information about Montezuma Veterinary Services.

