Sun, Sept. 22
City of Cottonwood blood drive Sept. 25

Originally Published: September 21, 2019 4:09 p.m.

If you are looking for a way to help the community, you may consider donating blood.

The City of Cottonwood will host a blood drive Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, located at 199 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org using sponsor code: cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor App.

