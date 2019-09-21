City of Cottonwood blood drive Sept. 25
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 4:09 p.m.
If you are looking for a way to help the community, you may consider donating blood.
The City of Cottonwood will host a blood drive Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, located at 199 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org using sponsor code: cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor App.
Most Read
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: