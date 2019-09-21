On Sept. 28-29, the Sedona Winefest will return for its 11th annual celebration at the Sedona Posse Grounds Park (525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona).

An opening night party will kick things off, followed by a two-day wine festival featuring 25 Arizona wineries, music, food trucks, free chair massages, a Plein Air Paint-Out on Saturday, the Naughty Bits live on Sunday and a variety of artisan vendors.

“As the biggest festival in northern Arizona, we are again expecting record-breaking numbers at this year’s festival,” said Sandy Moriarty, founder of the Sedona Winefest. “Wine, art and music lovers come from across the state to join us for this weekend among the red rocks, as there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

Guests are invited to arrive early for the “Jazz It Up Sedona” Opening Night Party on Friday, September 27 at 6pm, which will include an evening of Arizona wine, dinner and jazz with Will Donato at Sound Bites Grill. For more information and tickets, visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.

Following the kick-off soiree, is the famous two-day festival among the Sedona red rocks, held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29. In addition to tasting wines from 25 of the state’s best wineries, this year’s event ($35/person in advance or $40 at the door, which includes 6 wine tasting tickets and a commemorative glass) will also feature a Plein Air Paint-Out from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, organized by the Artists of the Sedona Arts Center, complimentary chair massages, food trucks, a variety of artisan vendors from across the state, and live music on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. featuring the glam-rock band The Naughty Bits, known for performing the best rock n’ roll, funk and 80’s New Wave favorites.

Wine lovers are invited to enjoy the latest award-winning wines from 25 wineries across the state, as well as meet with some of the winemakers who will be in attendance from each of the state’s wine growing regions.

Wineries that will be in attendance this year include: Alcantara Winery, Arizona Angel , Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Birds and Barrels Vineyards, Bodega Pierce , Burning Tree Cellars, Caduceus Cellars, Carlson Creek Vineyard, Cellar 433, Chateau Tumbleweed, Deep Sky Vineyards, Del Rio Springs Vineyard, Four Eight Wine Works, Four Tails Vineyard, Grand Canyon Wine Co., Heart Wood Cellars , High Lonesome Vineyards, Laramita Cellars, Merkin Vineyards, Oak Creek Winery, Oddity Wine Collective, Odyssey Cellars, Page Springs Cellars, Provisioner , Southwest Wine Center, Su Vino Winery, Village of Elgin, Winery 101, Winery 1912.

Early bird tickets ($35/person including commemorative glass with 6 wine tasting tickets or a two-day pass for $50) are available for purchase at sedonawinefest.com or can be purchased at the door for $40/person per day (free entry for kids and non-wine tasters). Additional wine tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information on the 11th Annual Sedona Winefest, visit sedonawinefest.com or email sedonawinefest2019@gmail.com

