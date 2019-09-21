Endangered History documentary explores Jerome’s Little Daisy Hotel

The much anticipated Jerome Indie Music and Film Festival returns Sept. 26-29.

Spook Hall in Jerome will be the venue to see the premiere of Brandon Hamilton’s Episode 2 of his series Endangered History. The Documentary shorts portion of the festival starts at noon.

All around the world, the windows to our past are being torn down. Historic buildings and homes are being demolished to make way for parking lots and modern innovation. A historic building is a time capsule, holding stories from yesteryear.

Endangered History shares the stories of historic properties that are facing the wrecking ball, while also sharing the celebration of properties that have been saved and preserved, some that are also for sale.

Brandon Hamilton, host of Endangered History, is currently traveling the state of Arizona, working to spread awareness about historic desert treasures. The goal and mission is to save as many historic properties as possible and find potential buyers.

In Episode 2, Brandon Hamilton explores the former Little Daisy Hotel turned private estate in Jerome, Arizona. Opened in 1919, The Little Daisy welcomed guests and miners from the nearby boom town. When the mines closed, The Little Daisy closed, and the hotel fell into disrepair. Everything was stripped out, leaving the once elegant hilltop hotel, an empty shell.

Owners Walter & Lisa Acker purchased the property in the 1990’s and spent a decade renovating it back to glory.

This episode is a celebration of preservation! It features the transformation and respect paid to the integrity of the stories within the walls; a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for buyers to understand how its past can be the beginning of their future.

For more information, visit www.jeromefilmfestival.com.