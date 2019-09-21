Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival returns for seventh year

Now known as one of the most original and adventurous film festivals on earth and listed in Moviemaker Magazine’s Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World, the seventh annual Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival returns Sept. 26-29.

Guests who attend this festival will be blown away by the unique and adventurous film experiences offered which include films on a train, films in Jerome residences, films at Spook Hall, at the Jerome Fire Station and Caduceus Cellars and a silent film showcase with a live orchestra in the old Bartlett Hotel.

Guests who love the film The Big Lebowski will get a special treat as the Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival is holding a Big Lebowski-themed costume party on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Spook Hall from 9 p.m. to midnight. With purchasing options ranging from a single event ticket of $15 to an all-inclusive ultimate VIP experience for $530, the festival has something for everyone: jeromefilmfestival.com.

About the festival

Jerome resident Toni Ross founded the Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival in honor of her second child, who passed away unexpectedly at 7 months of age. Of the motivation behind her founding the festival, Toni said, “I so dearly love the Jerome artistic community and wanted to create something good from this tragedy in my favorite town. Every year it is my honor to present the Rising Spirit Award to the most inspired film or individual of the festival, in honor of my beloved Trey.”