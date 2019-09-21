Local artist receives distinguished honor

Syri Hall, a 43-year resident of the City of Sedona, has been chosen to become an associate member of Women Artists of the West.

Syri’s unique creations focus on animals, portraits and landscapes on canvas in oil, along with bronze sculptures of life-sized baby animals.

Syri Hall joins the ranks of other famous Sedona artists who are members of Women Artist of the West (WAOW), such as Deanne McKeown, Shelly Shaffer and Nori Throne.

Syri surrounds herself with prominent local women artist such as Susan Kliewer, Lisa Danielle, Betty Carr, Carol Wynne, Jan Sitts and Kate Wheeler. They join forces weekly to paint, sculpt, collaborate and have fun in a supportive and respectful atmosphere.

Syri’s work has been featured in many fine art galleries, including La Galleria, Son Silver West, Agnisiuh, Goldenstein Gallery, along with features in prominent galleries in cities such as Jackson Hole, Colorado Springs, Washington, D.C., and Wickenburg.

Recently, she participated in the Slide Rock Paint out, the L’Auberge Paint Out, and the Sedona Plein Air Festival. Syri also had an exhibit at Sedona City Hall which included 25 of her oil paintings and is currently an Artist-in-Residence at L’Auberge de Sedona through Goldenstein Gallery.

Syri recently donated a 24”x18” oil painting titled “Cathedral Reflections” to be part of the Sedona Humane Society Gala fundraiser at Enchantment Resort.

WAOW is a non-profit organization of over 300 juried members across the United States and Canada with the objectives of uniting women artists, elevating awareness of art created by women and encouraging technical excellence. WAOW supports members through education, workshops, and mentoring with a focus on encouraging both emerging and established artists in business and professional practices.

The common thread of WAOW artists is the passion for their work and the desire to express the joy and beauty of the world around them. As the oldest women artists organization, WAOW members have collectively made their mark on the art world.

Members are initially juried to become a WAOW member and then must submit work to a seven-member blind jury for acceptance into the national exhibition.

WAOW is pleased and proud to present the work of these outstanding, talented members in their 49th National Exhibition, Mountain Aire. The entire exhibition catalog and images of the award-winning paintings of the Exhibition are posted on the Women Artists of the West website.

To learn more about Syri Hall, visit syrihall.com or email syrikristin@gmail.com.