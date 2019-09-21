OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 21
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused in Habitat, music store thefts has trial date

Benjamin Romero

Benjamin Romero

Originally Published: September 21, 2019 9:35 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — A man who was arrested in July is still being held on charges stemming from multiple robberies that occurred in the west Verde Valley earlier this year.

Ben Romero, 41, is being held at the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $35,000 cash bond. He’s been there since July 26 — the day he was arrested for being found in possession of stolen property, police allege.

Romero has had a trial date set for Feb. 5, 2020 in Yavapai County Superior Court. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 13.

In June, Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity reported to police a burglary in which power tools, a generator and other hand tools were stolen. On July 26, Romero was arrested in connection with dozens of items taken from a Cottonwood music store.

A few days later, Cottonwood Police announced they were bringing additional charges against Romero, who was still in custody, for a June burglary of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity after a generator taken from there was found in his possession.

VVHH tracks their tools and equipment through serial numbers and special markings. The generator taken from them in June was matched by the serial number of the one in Romero’s possession.

Yavapai County Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman recently filed a supplemental report on Romero’s criminal-charge background, which includes at least one felony arrest and dates back to 1996 — the year Romero turned 18.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man suspected in burglaries has bail set at $35,000
Police: Habitat items recovered in music store burglary investigation
Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
No charges against woman in burglaries
UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News