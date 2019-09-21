Man accused in Habitat, music store thefts has trial date

CAMP VERDE — A man who was arrested in July is still being held on charges stemming from multiple robberies that occurred in the west Verde Valley earlier this year.

Ben Romero, 41, is being held at the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $35,000 cash bond. He’s been there since July 26 — the day he was arrested for being found in possession of stolen property, police allege.

Romero has had a trial date set for Feb. 5, 2020 in Yavapai County Superior Court. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 13.

In June, Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity reported to police a burglary in which power tools, a generator and other hand tools were stolen. On July 26, Romero was arrested in connection with dozens of items taken from a Cottonwood music store.

A few days later, Cottonwood Police announced they were bringing additional charges against Romero, who was still in custody, for a June burglary of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity after a generator taken from there was found in his possession.

VVHH tracks their tools and equipment through serial numbers and special markings. The generator taken from them in June was matched by the serial number of the one in Romero’s possession.

Yavapai County Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman recently filed a supplemental report on Romero’s criminal-charge background, which includes at least one felony arrest and dates back to 1996 — the year Romero turned 18.