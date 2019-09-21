New name for Camp Verde organization meant to help with its re-branding
Will not use Chamber of Commerce as its name
CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Business Alliance has no plans to rebrand itself as the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce.
That’s what CVBA board member Sheri Hauser said Wednesday.
“The board is aware of some stigma attached to the former Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, as well as certain usage of that specific name in websites, which are not connected with our entity,” Hauser said.
According to Hauser, the alliance’s board will propose that the organization change its name to “something that reflects that we are distinct from the former chamber, while being a chamber and a name that honors the alliance that has been formed due to the desire of our business community to bind together to promote our heritage and common ideals.”
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 the CVBA governing board will meet at J.T. Bistro, located at 348 S. Main St in Camp Verde. The Alliance is also expected to make changes to some of its bylaws, Hauser said.
“The board felt that it was important to distinguish our entity from the past entity and honor the alliance that was formed to pull our business community together toward common goals of sustainable economic growth and advocacy for business interests in the Verde Valley,” Hauser said.
In late 2018, the Camp Verde Business Alliance acquired ownership of the name Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: