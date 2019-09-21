OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 22
57.0°
New name for Camp Verde organization meant to help with its re-branding
Will not use Chamber of Commerce as its name

Camp Verde Business Alliance President B. J. Davis, left, talks with Tim Remick of Remick West-Watt PLC in January. The Business Alliance has no plans to rebrand itself as the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, but it does own the rights to that name. File photo

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 4:29 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Business Alliance has no plans to rebrand itself as the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce.

That’s what CVBA board member Sheri Hauser said Wednesday.

“The board is aware of some stigma attached to the former Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, as well as certain usage of that specific name in websites, which are not connected with our entity,” Hauser said.

According to Hauser, the alliance’s board will propose that the organization change its name to “something that reflects that we are distinct from the former chamber, while being a chamber and a name that honors the alliance that has been formed due to the desire of our business community to bind together to promote our heritage and common ideals.”

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 the CVBA governing board will meet at J.T. Bistro, located at 348 S. Main St in Camp Verde. The Alliance is also expected to make changes to some of its bylaws, Hauser said.

“The board felt that it was important to distinguish our entity from the past entity and honor the alliance that was formed to pull our business community together toward common goals of sustainable economic growth and advocacy for business interests in the Verde Valley,” Hauser said.

In late 2018, the Camp Verde Business Alliance acquired ownership of the name Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

