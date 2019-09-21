Record breaking Mingus Union swimmers punch tickets to State

Mingus Union swimming and diving shined in their first state qualifier meet.

The swimming regular season is broken up into dual and four state qualifier meets. In their first state qualifier at Chandler at the Wolves Classic, the Marauders had five automatic qualifying times, 13 provisional qualifying times and they set 14 personal records.

“So excited for this group of student athletes,” Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock said. “They are working so hard in the pool and it is paying off.”

Senior Emma Warner led the way for the Marauders, earning an automatic qualifying time in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Her 1:07.87 in the 100 breast set a school record, breaking a previous mark that had stood since 2008.

Here’s the qualifiers and personal record setters:

Warner, Zoey Arwine, Bailey Hartman and Jade Bach, Girls 200 Medley Relay: 2:01.58 – Automatic State Qualifying Time

Warner, Arwine, Bach and Brooke Peterson, Girls 200 Free Relay: 1:47.83 – Automatic State Qualifying Time

Joseph Calhoon, Andrew Peterson, Luke Ritter and Landon Tresize,

Boys 200 Free Relay: 1:41.22 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Tiana Lodico, Bailey Hartman, Madison Hartman and Brooke Peterson, Girls 400 Free Relay: 4:23.99 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Andrew Peterson, Calhoon, Ritter and Tresize, Boys 400 Free Relay: 3:57.36 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Calhoon, 200 Free: 2:04.26 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 500 Free: 5:46.94 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Warner, 200 IM: 2:21.40 – Automatic State Qualifying Time and 100 Breast 1:07.87 – Automatic State Qualifying Time and school record

Abigail Booth, 50 Free: 33.16 – Personal Record

Lodico, 50 Free: 31.60 – Personal Record

Madison Hartman, 50 Free: 29.57 – Personal Record and 100 Free: 1:05.53 – Personal Record

Bach, 50 Free: 27.43 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 100 Free: 1:01.86 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Carter Gordon, 50 Free: 29.41 – Personal Record

Sterling Sorensen, 50 Free: 29.23 – Personal Record and 100 Breast: 1:27.60 – Personal Record

Aleana Cricks, 100 Fly: 1:22.48 – Personal Record

Arwine, 100 Fly: 1:09.05 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 100 Free 59.34 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Luke Fangman, 100 Fly: 1:33.38 – Personal Record

Bailey Hartman, 100 Free: 1:05.37 – Personal Record

Taylor Lennon, 100 Free: 1:06.03 – Personal Record

Brooke Peterson, 100 Free: 1:01.34 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Jarom Banks, 100 Free: 1:03.93 – Personal Record

Ritter, 100 Free: 59.74 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

Andrew Peterson, 100 Free: 52.79 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 100 Back: 1:01.46 – Automatic State Qualifying Time

Jack Zahoudanis, 100 Back: 1:12.25 – Personal Record

Tresize, 100 Breast: 1:08.75 – Provisional State Qualifying Time

UP NEXT

The Marauders host Prescott Valley, Shadow Mountain and Winslow at 4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Aquatics Center on Thursday.