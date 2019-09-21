Record breaking Mingus Union swimmers punch tickets to State
Mingus Union swimming and diving shined in their first state qualifier meet.
The swimming regular season is broken up into dual and four state qualifier meets. In their first state qualifier at Chandler at the Wolves Classic, the Marauders had five automatic qualifying times, 13 provisional qualifying times and they set 14 personal records.
“So excited for this group of student athletes,” Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock said. “They are working so hard in the pool and it is paying off.”
Senior Emma Warner led the way for the Marauders, earning an automatic qualifying time in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Her 1:07.87 in the 100 breast set a school record, breaking a previous mark that had stood since 2008.
Here’s the qualifiers and personal record setters:
- Warner, Zoey Arwine, Bailey Hartman and Jade Bach, Girls 200 Medley Relay: 2:01.58 – Automatic State Qualifying Time
- Warner, Arwine, Bach and Brooke Peterson, Girls 200 Free Relay: 1:47.83 – Automatic State Qualifying Time
- Joseph Calhoon, Andrew Peterson, Luke Ritter and Landon Tresize,
- Boys 200 Free Relay: 1:41.22 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Tiana Lodico, Bailey Hartman, Madison Hartman and Brooke Peterson, Girls 400 Free Relay: 4:23.99 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Andrew Peterson, Calhoon, Ritter and Tresize, Boys 400 Free Relay: 3:57.36 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Calhoon, 200 Free: 2:04.26 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 500 Free: 5:46.94 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Warner, 200 IM: 2:21.40 – Automatic State Qualifying Time and 100 Breast 1:07.87 – Automatic State Qualifying Time and school record
- Abigail Booth, 50 Free: 33.16 – Personal Record
- Lodico, 50 Free: 31.60 – Personal Record
- Madison Hartman, 50 Free: 29.57 – Personal Record and 100 Free: 1:05.53 – Personal Record
- Bach, 50 Free: 27.43 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 100 Free: 1:01.86 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Carter Gordon, 50 Free: 29.41 – Personal Record
- Sterling Sorensen, 50 Free: 29.23 – Personal Record and 100 Breast: 1:27.60 – Personal Record
- Aleana Cricks, 100 Fly: 1:22.48 – Personal Record
- Arwine, 100 Fly: 1:09.05 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 100 Free 59.34 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Luke Fangman, 100 Fly: 1:33.38 – Personal Record
- Bailey Hartman, 100 Free: 1:05.37 – Personal Record
- Taylor Lennon, 100 Free: 1:06.03 – Personal Record
- Brooke Peterson, 100 Free: 1:01.34 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Jarom Banks, 100 Free: 1:03.93 – Personal Record
- Ritter, 100 Free: 59.74 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
- Andrew Peterson, 100 Free: 52.79 – Provisional State Qualifying Time and 100 Back: 1:01.46 – Automatic State Qualifying Time
- Jack Zahoudanis, 100 Back: 1:12.25 – Personal Record
- Tresize, 100 Breast: 1:08.75 – Provisional State Qualifying Time
UP NEXT
The Marauders host Prescott Valley, Shadow Mountain and Winslow at 4 p.m. at the Cottonwood Aquatics Center on Thursday.
