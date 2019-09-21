Rockin’ into the night

The band 38 Special rocks into the night in Cottonwood at Thunder Valley Rally as a large crowd turns out for the first night of the annual event.

Great White was slated to perform Saturday night.

Motorcycles were lined up in various parking areas Friday at Riverfront Park and in Old Town Cottonwood.

