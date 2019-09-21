OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Sept. 22
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rockin’ into the night
Thunder Valley Rally brings thousands to Cottonwood

The band 38 Special rocks into the night in Cottonwood at Thunder Valley Rally as a large crowd turns out for the first night of the annual event. Great White was slated to perform Saturday night. VVN photo/Vyto Starinskas

The band 38 Special rocks into the night in Cottonwood at Thunder Valley Rally as a large crowd turns out for the first night of the annual event. Great White was slated to perform Saturday night. VVN photo/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: September 21, 2019 4:51 p.m.

The band 38 Special rocks into the night in Cottonwood at Thunder Valley Rally as a large crowd turns out for the first night of the annual event.

Great White was slated to perform Saturday night.

Motorcycles were lined up in various parking areas Friday at Riverfront Park and in Old Town Cottonwood.

Look for more photos of Thunder Valley Rally on the photo gallery tab of verdenews.com and in our Wednesday, Sept. 25 print edition.

photo

Motorcycles were lined up in various parking areas Friday at Riverfront Park and in Old Town Cottonwood. Look for more photos of Thunder Valley Rally on the photo gallery tab of verdenews.com and in our Wednesday, Sept. 25 print edition. VVN photo/Vyto Starinskas

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
Rock returns to Thunder Valley Rally in form of Great White
Rock returns to Thunder Valley in form of Great White
Parade to kick off Thunder Valley Rally
3 things you should know about Thunder Valley Rally

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News