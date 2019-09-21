Rockin’ into the night
Thunder Valley Rally brings thousands to Cottonwood
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 4:51 p.m.
The band 38 Special rocks into the night in Cottonwood at Thunder Valley Rally as a large crowd turns out for the first night of the annual event.
Great White was slated to perform Saturday night.
Motorcycles were lined up in various parking areas Friday at Riverfront Park and in Old Town Cottonwood.
Look for more photos of Thunder Valley Rally on the photo gallery tab of verdenews.com and in our Wednesday, Sept. 25 print edition.
