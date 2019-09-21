Sedona Camera Club presents Matt Rich: Photographing the Southwest

Professional photographer Matt Rich will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Matt will begin the presentation teaching 10 basic skills necessary to successfully photograph the Southwest - or anywhere else for that matter. He will then focus on his philosophy that will take your photographs from snapshots to gallery level images. He will end with a video about “Passion,” a source of incredible energy and motivation.

Matt picked up his first camera when he was about 8 years old. It was his Dad’s. It didn’t have any film in it, but he would go around clicking the shutter pretending he was taking spectacular pictures. So began Matt’s love of photography.

Growing up near the Grand Canyon working at Jacob Lake Inn, his family’s business, was wonderful. Matt used to look through magazines they sold like “Arizona Highways” and imagined what it would be like to take those pictures.



Finally, Matt met Rodger Newbold, director of photography at the Salt Lake Art Center. Taking classes from Rodger brought Matt into the world of quality photography. Their great friendship and mentoring relationship has lasted over thirty years.

Since Matt never considered photography as a career, he earned a B.S. and an M.S. in Civil Engineering. After several years working as a civil engineer, he returned to Jacob Lake Inn. Living close to so many national parks, Matt realized how much he missed photography. It re-motivated him to explore and photograph the area.

At first, Matt photographed for the love of photography. However, after much encouragement from family members, he decided to show his work at Jacob Lake Inn. He only showed a few photos at first, but as more and more people complimented him, Matt started to show more work and look for a gallery that might take him. Sorella Gallery in Springdale, Utah, offered that opportunity and Matt has shown his work there for the last seven years. Working with the owners of that gallery has been an incredible experience.

Additionally, Matt recently accepted a position as an adjunct professor of photography at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

Guests are welcome to attend two meetings for free before they are encouraged to join. Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35 and supports bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacameraclub.org.