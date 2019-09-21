Sports briefs: CV, Mingus volleyball and CV girls soccer fall, Camp Verde boys soccer wins third straight
Sedona volleyball sweeps Cowboys
Camp Verde High volleyball opened region play with a 3-0 loss to Sedona Red Rock at home on Thursday night.
The Scorpions beat the Cowboys (6-7) 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
Camp Verde next travels to Phoenix Valley Lutheran on Tuesday. Their next home match is Thursday at 6 p.m. against Phoenix North Pointe Prep.
CV boys soccer wins third straight
Camp Verde High boys soccer earned some revenge on Friday night while winning their third in a row.
The Cowboys (3-1) beat Show Low 2-0 at home. The Cougars knocked the Cowboys out of the state tournament last year.
CV hosts Grand Canyon on Thursday at 6 p.m. in their next match.
Undefeated Chino Valley bests Camp Verde girls soccer
Last year’s state runner up Chino Valley kept Camp Verde High girls soccer from scoring their first win.
The 9-0 Cougars beat the Cowboys (0-3-1) 4-0 on Tuesday at Camp Verde.
Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Payson on Thursday. Their next home game is Oct. 4 against Page at 4 p.m.
Shadow Mountain sweeps Mingus volleyball
Mingus Union volleyball lost 3-0 to Phoenix Shadow Mountain 3-0 on Thursday night on the road to drop their third straight.
The Matadors won 25-18, 25-22, 25-11.
The Marauders (2-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon) next host Glendale at 6 p.m. on Monday night.
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: