Sports briefs: CV, Mingus volleyball and CV girls soccer fall, Camp Verde boys soccer wins third straight

Sedona volleyball sweeps Cowboys

Camp Verde High volleyball opened region play with a 3-0 loss to Sedona Red Rock at home on Thursday night.

The Scorpions beat the Cowboys (6-7) 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.

Camp Verde next travels to Phoenix Valley Lutheran on Tuesday. Their next home match is Thursday at 6 p.m. against Phoenix North Pointe Prep.

CV boys soccer wins third straight

Camp Verde High boys soccer earned some revenge on Friday night while winning their third in a row.

The Cowboys (3-1) beat Show Low 2-0 at home. The Cougars knocked the Cowboys out of the state tournament last year.

CV hosts Grand Canyon on Thursday at 6 p.m. in their next match.



Undefeated Chino Valley bests Camp Verde girls soccer

Last year’s state runner up Chino Valley kept Camp Verde High girls soccer from scoring their first win.

The 9-0 Cougars beat the Cowboys (0-3-1) 4-0 on Tuesday at Camp Verde.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Payson on Thursday. Their next home game is Oct. 4 against Page at 4 p.m.

Shadow Mountain sweeps Mingus volleyball

Mingus Union volleyball lost 3-0 to Phoenix Shadow Mountain 3-0 on Thursday night on the road to drop their third straight.

The Matadors won 25-18, 25-22, 25-11.

The Marauders (2-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon) next host Glendale at 6 p.m. on Monday night.