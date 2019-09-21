OFFERS
Valley Lutheran burns Camp Verde football

Camp Verde sophomore Garrett Dulaney runs the ball in a recent game. The Cowboys fell to 1-3 with Friday’s 30-24 loss at Valley Lutheran in Phoenix. VVN/James Kelley0

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 8:57 p.m.

Week 4 scores

4A Grand Canyon

Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams 20

Prescott 48, Flagstaff 7

Mohave 70, Dysart 49

2A Verde

Trivium Prep 47, Chandler Prep 28

Parker 34, Antelope Union 28

Heritage Academy Laveen 20, Tonopah Valley 7

4A

Desert Edge 42, Poston Butte 12

Glendale 68, Youngker 33

Mesquite 55, Buckeye Union 32

Greenway 13, Deer Valley 3

2A

Glendale Prep 26,

Sedona Red Rock 16

Arizona Lutheran 59, Tempe Prep 0

Hopi 32, Rock Point 12

Globe 28, Tombstone 19

http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-09-20

Camp Verde High football dropped theit second straight game, on Friday night.

The Cowboys (1-3) lost at Phoenix Valley Lutheran 30-24. With the win, the Flames imrpoved to 2-1.

Camp Verde’s road record dropped to 1-1. Previously they had beaten Heritage Academy Laveen 16-10.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.

The Scorpions (1-3) are coming off of a 26-16 loss at Glendale Prep on Friday night.

