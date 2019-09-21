Valley Lutheran burns Camp Verde football

Week 4 scores 4A Grand Canyon Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams 20 Prescott 48, Flagstaff 7 Mohave 70, Dysart 49 2A Verde Trivium Prep 47, Chandler Prep 28 Parker 34, Antelope Union 28 Heritage Academy Laveen 20, Tonopah Valley 7 4A Desert Edge 42, Poston Butte 12 Glendale 68, Youngker 33 Mesquite 55, Buckeye Union 32 Greenway 13, Deer Valley 3 2A Glendale Prep 26, Sedona Red Rock 16 Arizona Lutheran 59, Tempe Prep 0 Hopi 32, Rock Point 12 Globe 28, Tombstone 19 http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-09-20

Camp Verde High football dropped theit second straight game, on Friday night.

The Cowboys (1-3) lost at Phoenix Valley Lutheran 30-24. With the win, the Flames imrpoved to 2-1.

Camp Verde’s road record dropped to 1-1. Previously they had beaten Heritage Academy Laveen 16-10.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.

The Scorpions (1-3) are coming off of a 26-16 loss at Glendale Prep on Friday night.