Valley Lutheran burns Camp Verde football
Week 4 scores
4A Grand Canyon
Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams 20
Prescott 48, Flagstaff 7
Mohave 70, Dysart 49
2A Verde
Trivium Prep 47, Chandler Prep 28
Parker 34, Antelope Union 28
Heritage Academy Laveen 20, Tonopah Valley 7
4A
Desert Edge 42, Poston Butte 12
Glendale 68, Youngker 33
Mesquite 55, Buckeye Union 32
Greenway 13, Deer Valley 3
2A
Glendale Prep 26,
Sedona Red Rock 16
Arizona Lutheran 59, Tempe Prep 0
Hopi 32, Rock Point 12
Globe 28, Tombstone 19
http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-09-20
Camp Verde High football dropped theit second straight game, on Friday night.
The Cowboys (1-3) lost at Phoenix Valley Lutheran 30-24. With the win, the Flames imrpoved to 2-1.
Camp Verde’s road record dropped to 1-1. Previously they had beaten Heritage Academy Laveen 16-10.
UP NEXT
The Cowboys host Sedona Red Rock on Friday at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.
The Scorpions (1-3) are coming off of a 26-16 loss at Glendale Prep on Friday night.
