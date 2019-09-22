OFFERS
Sept. 22

Verde Independent urges veterans to share their stories

Originally Published: September 22, 2019 9:05 a.m.

Verde Valley Newspapers wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section.

The section will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos may send their information by email to jbrooks@verdenews.com.

Veterans may also bring their information to the Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only should there be questions.

For more information, call Jason W. Brooks at 928-634-2241 ext. 6034.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 1.

