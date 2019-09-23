OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 24
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation

A recent investigation into drug trafficking landed Andrew R. Hererra, 29, of Rimrock, in jail and led to the recovery of more than 400 pills believed to be Fentanyl and more than 20 grams of cocaine. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

A recent investigation into drug trafficking landed Andrew R. Hererra, 29, of Rimrock, in jail and led to the recovery of more than 400 pills believed to be Fentanyl and more than 20 grams of cocaine. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 4:11 p.m.

RIMROCK — More than 400 pills believed to be Fentanyl and more than 20 grams of cocaine was recovered this week in an investigation by the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force, according to a news release.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon that Andrew R. Herrera, 29, of Rimrock, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 19, and was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. His charges include Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he remains in-custody on a $50,000 bond.

photo

Andrew R. Herrera

Detectives from the PANT task force developed information regarding the sales of Oxycodone pills known to contain fentanyl from a home in the 4200 block of N. Pima Way, Rimrock.

During the investigation, detectives confirmed the sale of more than 40 pills marked “M/30” by Herrera, who lives in a home on North Pima Way in Rimrock. These pills were eventually seized.

Based on information developed during this part of the investigation, detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for the home on Pima Way. On Sept. 19, detectives served the warrant, and found Herrera in possession of 368 pills marked “M/30”— all presumed Fentanyl — as a result of evidence, obtained during the investigation including admissions from prior sales cases.

At the time of his arrest, Herrera was also in possession of 19 grams of cocaine, and along with two one-gram packages found in his wallet. Detectives recovered small plastic baggies, or bindles, used to contain the narcotics being sold.

Detectives estimate the street value of the cocaine at $2,000 and almost $7,400 for the fentanyl pills.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl
Investigation leads to large drug seizure
Recent K9 investigations lead to drug busts
Seven jailed after PANT investigations; Fentanyl laced drugs seized
PANT takes down more suspected fentanyl dealers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News