Astronaut-turned-Senate-candidate learns ‘the Verde’ firsthand

The Verde River Institute hosted Space Shuttle and International Space Station astronaut Captain Mark Kelly and his staff on a four-hour kayak trip on the Verde River on Saturday.

He was accompanied on the trip by Clarkdale Mayor and Institute Executive Director Doug Von Gausig.

Kelly is currently running for U.S. Senate for the State of Arizona.

Kelly was interested in learning how the Verde River serves the people of the Verde Valley and the state, and how Arizona’s remaining rivers are affected by local and statewide water policies.

Kelly has been studying water policy, from both the U.S. regional and the local perspectives, and wanted to get a bird’s eye view on how water laws work and how they can produce positive results for our rivers as well as the people they serve.

The former astronaut was especially interested in how the new Drought Contingency Plan would affect the state’s cities and towns and the agriculture that relies upon water from the Colorado system.

He also answered questions from the Verde River Institute’s guides about spaceflight and how humans can adapt to long periods of weightlessness.

Kelly said he …”has a 250-mile-high perspective on the earth’s challenges and wants to work for the people of Arizona to help Arizona move into a challenging but promising future.” Captain Kelly also said that he ”…had kayaked and rafted other rivers in the west, but none as beautiful as the Verde.”

The Verde River Institute works to improve Verde River water and environmental quality and educates about 500 people each year on its kayak trips.

For more information, visit the website verderiverinstitute.org.