Tue, Sept. 24
Weather  77.0°
'Crash'-ing into $500

Verde Valley resident Desirea Nichols became $500 richer Saturday when judges named her Miss Thunder Valley Rally 2019.

Verde Valley resident Desirea Nichols became $500 richer Saturday when judges named her Miss Thunder Valley Rally 2019.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 12:07 p.m.

Desirea Nichols is Miss TVR 2019 by Verde News

COTTONWOOD -- Verde Valley resident Desirea Nichols became $500 richer Saturday when judges named her Miss Thunder Valley Rally 2019.

Nichols, also known as "Miss Crash Mama," was crowned at the concert venue of Thunder Valley Rally, at Riverfornt Park, just ahead of the performance by headliner Great White.

"It was such a wonderful time" competing with more than 20 other women, Nichols said.

As first-prize winner, Nichols received $500 cash, a goodie bag and a free exclusive photoshoot from Deviant Dolls Boudoir.

She'll also be the TVR model for any upcoming merchandise and will be crowning next year's Miss TVR.

Other top placers and the people's choice winner also received prizes and trophies Saturday.

