Letter: Good Old Boy Network is alive and very well in Yavapai County

Editor:

To say recycling (printed on the front page) is simply something we do that makes us feel good, where’s the thought of our planet’s future and the responsibility to the generations coming after us?

What about Mr. Thurman’s statement that there’s no concern about the diminishing ground water?

Spending money on roads with no help or assistance for Arizona teachers. 48th or 49th on the pay scale.

Once again a complete disregard for the future of our children. How many air B&B’s and fewer students in our schools?

The Good Old Boy Network is alive and very well.

Having just found out there’s Round Up in Quaker Oat Meal, I’ve been eating for 70-plus years, Round Up in Cheerios and Gold fish Crackers for our children.

Where will it stop?

And Mr Thurman how much will it take for you to feel good?

Susan Camp, Cottonwood