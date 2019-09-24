Letter: Mathews talks out of both sides of his mouth on single-hauler issue
=Editor:
I have to completely agree with Vicki Jo Anderson’s letter “A sham and a slam.”
While I was not able to attend the meeting, I have been following the subject closely since it first came up over a year ago. I am adamantly opposed to the proposed plan of a single hauler. So much so that since I could not attend the meeting, I sent emails to all of the city council and the mayor.
Only three members had the decency to reply. One was Michael Mathews. And this is an exact quote from his reply. “Thank you for weighing in on this issue. I did not nor would I sponsor this issue to be discussed. I also strongly support free choice and healthy business competition. I am myself a long-time customer of Taylor Waste and have been very happy with their service.”
After reading the news coverage of the meeting, I was appalled that when reading the Verde Independent’s article on the meeting, which was attended by over 200 people, that “Michael Mathews want(s) to see a request for proposal go out to see if the city can get the job done at low cost and with less wear on roads.”
He also seemed to changed his opinion on Taylor Waste. It is a sad day when the people we elect not only don’t seem to be concerned with our opinions, but mislead us as well.
Douglas McClain, Cottonwood
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- YCSO: Man, drunk at wheel, had 2-, 3-year-old boys in truck
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- 3 things you should know about Thunder Valley Rally
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- Parade to kick off Thunder Valley Rally
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: