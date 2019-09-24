OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 24
Letter: Mathews talks out of both sides of his mouth on single-hauler issue

Originally Published: September 24, 2019 10:57 a.m.

=Editor:

I have to completely agree with Vicki Jo Anderson’s letter “A sham and a slam.”

While I was not able to attend the meeting, I have been following the subject closely since it first came up over a year ago. I am adamantly opposed to the proposed plan of a single hauler. So much so that since I could not attend the meeting, I sent emails to all of the city council and the mayor.

Only three members had the decency to reply. One was Michael Mathews. And this is an exact quote from his reply. “Thank you for weighing in on this issue. I did not nor would I sponsor this issue to be discussed. I also strongly support free choice and healthy business competition. I am myself a long-time customer of Taylor Waste and have been very happy with their service.”

After reading the news coverage of the meeting, I was appalled that when reading the Verde Independent’s article on the meeting, which was attended by over 200 people, that “Michael Mathews want(s) to see a request for proposal go out to see if the city can get the job done at low cost and with less wear on roads.”

He also seemed to changed his opinion on Taylor Waste. It is a sad day when the people we elect not only don’t seem to be concerned with our opinions, but mislead us as well.

Douglas McClain, Cottonwood

