Three things you should know about Verde River Day

COTTONWOOD – Here are three things to know about the 30th Verde River Day, set for Saturday at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

1 Everyone is welcome to celebrate the Verde River at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, located off of 10th Street in Cottonwood, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but fishing gets started at 8 a.m.

Activities are free, thanks to the many exhibitors and sponsors. The event promotes environmentalism by showcasing informative exhibits about the river’s unique riparian habitat.

Food will be available at cost. A pancake breakfast will be offered as well.

2 Arizona State Parks will waive park entrance fees for all visitors attending the event.

Fishing poles, bait and tackle are provided for all ages; arriving early is recommended.

No fishing license is needed from 8 a.m. to noon.

Guests of all ages are welcome to fish in the lagoon that is loaded with hundreds of pounds of catfish.

There will be activities for all age groups. Fishing, games, sandcastle building, canoeing, a climbing wall, a (little) kids’ corner, a jump castle and possibly more will be available.

3 The keynote speaker will be John Parsons, best known in the Verde Valley as “Mr. Verde River.” He was one of the core members that established Verde River Day in 1989.

In April, the Town of Camp Verde named a new 30-acre nature preserve Parsons Park.

Previous keynote speakers at the event include the late former U.S. Senators John McCain and Barry Goldwater and former Gov. Bruce Babbitt.