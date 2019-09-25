Cottonwood Goodwill ribbon-cutting postponed
Store moving to Food City shopping center
COTTONWOOD — One of Cottonwood’s most high-traffic chain thrift stores is moving, though the ribbon cutting scheduled to celebrate the event has been postponed.
The ribbon-cutting for the new location of the Cottonwood Goodwill thrift store has been set for Friday, Oct. 11. More details about the ribbon cutting, which will likely involve area public officials, is expected to be released by Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona soon.
The ceremony was initially set for this Friday, Sept. 27. No reason for the postponement had been made available as of this writing.
The Cottonwood store is only moving 1.3 miles to the south. Goodwill, which has been at its location on Mingus Avenue, near Main Street, for at least 15 years, is moving into an empty suite of the shopping center at West State Road 89A and Main, known to many as the Food City Shopping Center.
The move will place the store in a larger space that has more visibility. And, located near the corner of the shopping center, between Sherwood Jewelers and Ralbertos Mexican Food, the store will be 16,000 square feet, giving the staff and volunteers 10,000 feet more space than its current location.
The Job Connection element of the Mingus Avenue location was added after a remodel of the facility in the summer of 2012. About that same time, Goodwill set up a donation-only center in the Village of Oak Creek.
The new donation center will be in the back of the store, behind the shopping center, and will feature a convenient drive-up donation area where a Goodwill team member will collect donations directly from your car.
Goodwill is leasing its Mingus Avenue building and will lease the Food City center space. Graham said employee positions will not be cut as a result of the move; the organization’s mission includes employment and contributing to the workforce.
Anyone interested in applying for full- or part-time positions can visit www.goodwillaz.org to apply.
