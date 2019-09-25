OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 25
Expect lane closures, delays on 89A in canyon through fall
Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time while SR 89A is narrowed to one lane only

Staff report
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 2:39 p.m.

Sedona-area drivers who use State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon should plan for long delays and lane closures in both directions from just north of Sedona to the bottom of the switchbacks.

This work will last throughout the next two months.

crews are completing hazard tree removal work and beginning pavement preservation work, according to the U.s. Forest Service.

Crews are currently removing hazard trees from both sides of SR 89A from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, until late October.

Hazard trees are generally identified as dead or dying; pose a danger of falling into the roadway because of high winds, unstable soil or other factors; or otherwise can cause harm to life or property.

Pavement-improvement work will occur from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday nights through Thursday mornings, beginning in early October and continuing through mid-December.

After paving work is complete, crews will begin the replacement of over 30,000 feet of guardrail through the project. This work will continue through the spring.

The following traffic restrictions will be in place when crews are working:

-SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only and drivers could experience delays up to 30 minutes.

-Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone. Speeds will be reduced to 25 mph.

-Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select "projects' from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

