OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Take our newspaper reader survey, enter to win $25 gift card

Originally Published: September 25, 2019 4:46 p.m.

The Verde Independent & Camp Verde Bugle are working to better understand where our readers and website users shop locally and regionally. This information will be shared with local businesses and it is our hope to help build a stronger community business environment.

The survey results will also help us know more about local media use ad how we can improve our business services.

Please click the link below to tell Pulse Research, an independent research firm, a little about your use of the newspaper, how you use media and where you shop.

In appreciation, you'll be entered to win one of eight $25 gift cards. See the link below for official rules and regulations.

Click here to take our survey now

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Commentary: Survey will help us meet the needs of the Verde Valley
Readers' Choice Awards deadline July 5
Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle converting news website to subscription-based access May 20
False virus alert ... verdenews.com is completely safe
We’re here to answer your VerdeNews.com website access questions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News