Take our newspaper reader survey, enter to win $25 gift card
The Verde Independent & Camp Verde Bugle are working to better understand where our readers and website users shop locally and regionally. This information will be shared with local businesses and it is our hope to help build a stronger community business environment.
The survey results will also help us know more about local media use ad how we can improve our business services.
Please click the link below to tell Pulse Research, an independent research firm, a little about your use of the newspaper, how you use media and where you shop.
In appreciation, you'll be entered to win one of eight $25 gift cards. See the link below for official rules and regulations.
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
- Parade to kick off Thunder Valley Rally
- 3 things you should know about Thunder Valley Rally
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: