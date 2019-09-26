3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT the Colonel’s Daughter and Little Britches and Petticoats competitions

1

The Colonel’s Daughter competition, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Fort Verde State Historic Park, is put on each year by the Camp Verde Cavalry. Last year’s winner was 14-year-old Shayna Hawkins.

Contestants must be between 13-18 years of age. The competition is judged 50 percent on poise and personality, 50 percent on horsemanship. All contestants will ride in this year’s Fort Verde Days parade.

During the intermission, a Britches and Petticoats contest will take place for children ages 3-6 to dress in western wear and parade themselves across the front porch of the Fort’s Commanding Officer’s Quarters.