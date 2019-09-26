3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT the Colonel’s Daughter and Little Britches and Petticoats competitions
1
The Colonel’s Daughter competition, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Fort Verde State Historic Park, is put on each year by the Camp Verde Cavalry. Last year’s winner was 14-year-old Shayna Hawkins.
2
Contestants must be between 13-18 years of age. The competition is judged 50 percent on poise and personality, 50 percent on horsemanship. All contestants will ride in this year’s Fort Verde Days parade.
3
During the intermission, a Britches and Petticoats contest will take place for children ages 3-6 to dress in western wear and parade themselves across the front porch of the Fort’s Commanding Officer’s Quarters.
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- It’s unanimous: County approves Rimrock shopping center
- Victim in motorcycle crash flown to Flagstaff Medical Center
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
- Parade to kick off Thunder Valley Rally
- Lisa Dahl targets VOC for newest restaurant
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: