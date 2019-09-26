OFFERS
3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT the Colonel’s Daughter and Little Britches and Petticoats competitions

Shayna Hawkins, winner of last year’s Colonel’s Daughter competition, rides in last year’s Fort Verde Days parade. All contestants in the Colonel’s Daughter competition will ride in this year’s parade. The Colonel’s Daughter and Little Britches and Petticoats competitions will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Fort Verde State Historic Park, located at 125 E. Hollamon St, in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:17 a.m.

photo

For this year’s Little Britches and Petticoats competition, contestants between the ages of 3 and 6 dress in western wear and parade themselves across the front porch of Fort Verde’s Commanding Officer’s Quarters. Pictured, last year’s Pistols and Petticoats competition. The Colonel’s Daughter and Little Britches and Petticoats competitions will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Fort Verde State Historic Park, located at 125 E. Hollamon St, in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

1

The Colonel’s Daughter competition, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Fort Verde State Historic Park, is put on each year by the Camp Verde Cavalry. Last year’s winner was 14-year-old Shayna Hawkins.

2

Contestants must be between 13-18 years of age. The competition is judged 50 percent on poise and personality, 50 percent on horsemanship. All contestants will ride in this year’s Fort Verde Days parade.

3

During the intermission, a Britches and Petticoats contest will take place for children ages 3-6 to dress in western wear and parade themselves across the front porch of the Fort’s Commanding Officer’s Quarters.

News