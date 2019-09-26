OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 26
Alcantara seeks annexation into Camp Verde town limits

John Bradshaw

John Bradshaw

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 12:12 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council told its town staff to follow up on a request by CCJB Holdings, LLC to have Alcantara Vineyards and Winery – and its five parcels – annexed into the Town of Camp Verde.

In May, CCJB Holdings signed a lease/purchase agreement with Alcantara Vineyards and Winery, located at 3445 S. Grapevine Way. “John Bradshaw, chief operating officer for CCJB Holdings, told council Wednesday that he wanted to “consolidate everything into one municipality, if possible.”

Bradshaw also told council Wednesday that his plans to expand Alcantara include lodging and a restaurant.

In his July 1 letter to the town’s Community Development Department, Bradshaw wrote that “it is our wish that the Town of Camp Verde assist in providing water, wastewater and road improvements to the parcels. This will allow for future development that will benefit the Town of Camp Verde through tax generation and the local community through the creation of jobs.”

Vice Mayor Dee Jenkins asked what the annexation, and providing services to the business and its parcels would cost the town?

Town Manager Russ Martin said it would be “hard to quantify” the cost to provide services, as well as the potential revenue the business could bring to the town.

“The intent is to go through the process, to delve into the issues, to see whether we should do this,” Martin said. “This kind of conversation always comes down to the agreements.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

News