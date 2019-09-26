Camp Verde sending bus to Phoenix Rising match
Camp Verde Parks & Recreation has announced its inaugural trip to see the Phoenix Rising of the professional United Soccer League.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the Rising will host the Oklahoma City Energy at Casino Arizona Field in Scottsdale. The town’s Parks & Rec bus will leave the Community Center Gym, located at 51 E. Hollamon St. at 5:15 p.m. and return after the game.
Tickets are $30 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $27 for youth (17 and younger). The town’s bus can accommodate as many as 40 people for this trip.
Register online at campverde.sportsites.com/player, or click the blue Register Now button on Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Facebook page, or find a link on the town’s homepage at campverde.az.gov.
Register early to guarantee your spot.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0827.
