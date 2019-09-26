Cottonwood Transit ‘Lynx’ hours expanding Oct. 1

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Area Transit recently announced that in cooperation with the Sedona City Council, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, and Cottonwood City Council, hours for the “Lynx” routes will be expanding, beginning Oct. 1.

The expansion will affect both Monday-through-Friday service and Sunday routes.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Lynx will run every 45 minutes from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. From 6:45 pm onward, it will run every 90 minutes, with the last bus leaving the Sedona Municipal lot, heading to Cottonwood, at 10:30pm.

Sundays will feature a 6 a.m. run and a 6 p.m. run from Cottonwood.

To support those riders who might be coming back to Cottonwood after the normal CAT buses end for the day, a new service called CAT Connect will be available to take those riders from the Cottonwood Library to their homes, initially.

As more people take advantage of the service, a route will be established to cover the Clarkdale-to-Verde-Village, north-south route, to ensure everyone gets to their home or a safe drop-off point near their home, once a flex route is established.

Officials hope this service will afford more people opportunities to find and take jobs in Sedona, knowing they can both get to work and get back home again They also hope that the increased service during the day will provide tourists and visitors in the Sedona area an opportunity to visit shops and galleries in the Sedona area and leave their cars at their hotels.

This would help alleviate a small portion of the traffic congestion and sometimes, confusion, that sometimes occur when people unfamiliar with the area

CAT provides ADA Paratransit service and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Village, as well as Verde Lynx commuter service to Sedona.

The service also connects with Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit to provide connections to Camp Verde and Greyhound.

For information, about Verde Valley public transportation, call the CAT office at 938-634-2287.