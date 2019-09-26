IKF kickboxing talent shines at Beers, Brawls and Bikes

Beers, Brawls and Bikes featured a range of action.

BBB was held on Saturday at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood with most notably IKF kickboxing and a professional stunt.

“I think they all went well,” said Golden Cobra promoter Richard Williams. “We brought in a team from Albuquerque and all the kids. It was good competition, like always. There was only three TKOs and most of them went the distance and everybody was showing their technique and styles and everything else, so I thought there was some great fights.”

The card featured a dozen fights with IKF kick boxers from Glendale, Albuquerque, N.M., Tempe, Camp Verde, Mesa and Flagstaff. IKF world ambassador and hall of fame trainer Brooks Mason was there too.

Photo Gallery Beers, Brawls and Bikes 2019 Golden Cobra hosted Beers, Brawls and Bikes at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood on Sept. 21, featuring events like kickboxing and stuntman Lennie “the Wild One” Suppes jumping over 20 kegs in his dirt bike. VVN/James Kelley

“I thought it went amazing,” said IKF Arizona promoter Sandee Olding. “There was outstanding fights, all good bouts, we had a great support team I want to think Brooks Mason for coming out from Florida, from IKF, he’s the IKF ambassador. It was good all around, it’s just going to get better.”

The fighters ranged from nine years old to 38.

“I want to congratulate all the young warriors and the older fighters for all their hard work in the gym which sure paid off in the ring, keep up the good work,” Olding said.

Chad Berry from Flagstaff was set to face Gilbert Pimentel for the adult amateur Arizona light middleweight title in the main event but Pimentel did not make weight.

In the de facto main event, Evan Dion of Mesa defeated Tyler Brown from Camp Verde by unanimous decision in the adult amateur Arizona welterweight title fight.

In a full contact three-round 186 pound fight, Colandros Robinson II from Mesa beat Michael Garcia from Camp Verde. Chris Rausch from Albuquerque edged Carl Bradick of Camp Verde in a 165 pound fight.

Garcia is a Golden Cobra fighter and Brown and Bradick are from Kenneth’s Kickboxing.

It was the third event of the year that Golden Cobra put on since returning to promoting. Up next, it’s hoping to have one in November possibly or December, featuring fighters from Nevada, they’re also talking to gyms in California.

“The first two was kinda hard coordinating an out of state team, but I think now we are starting to get them on board as we are getting stronger,” Williams said. “So hopefully the next one will bring in is Las Vegas.”

Beers, Brawls and Bikes also featured “Bringing Hollywood to Cottonwood,” where stuntman Lennie “the Wild One” Suppes successfully jumped over 20 kegs in his dirt bike.

The 20 kegs idea came from the television character Arthur Fonzarelli jumping over 14 trash cans since kegs are about as big as 1970s trashcans. Suppes comfortably cleared the kegs and escaped without major injuries.

“He broke the record but he had a hard landing,” Williams said.

Williams said he was told he made the jump a little too fast, going 46 miles per hour when he should have at 43. He said he scrapped up his arm and stayed the night in a hospital, just to get his arm cleaned up to get an IV and make sure he was infection free.

“He did pretty good, he had a little distance too, he probably could have jumped over 23, 24 kegs,” Williams said. “So that was kinda cool, bring in some different entertainment with the event.”

Up next, Williams, who is also a trainer, will be taking Camp Verde fighters Victor Romero and Tanner Evans to the Seventh Annual IKF East Coast Classic Amateur Muay Thai/Kickboxing Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., starting on Oct. 4.