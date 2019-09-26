Sedona resident to grow hemp on Old Highway 279

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s town planner and addressing official told council that a single property with dual zoning “can create problems with zoning enforcement.”

“It’s an odd situation, one of those things that needs to be fixed,” Melinda Lee told council before its 6-to-0 vote to approve a rezoning request for 11.18 acres on Old Highway 279.

Before council’s decision, the majority of the property had been zoned M1 (Industrial: General), with approximately two acres zoned RR-2A (Residential: Rural, 2-Acre Minimum Lot Size). The entire property is now zoned M1; Industrial: General.

The property, said Sedona resident John Bradshaw, chief operating officer of CCJB Holdings LLC, will be used primarily for growing hemp to make CBD oils.

“The agricultural operations comply with the general plan [and] will encourage employment opportunities,” Lee told council. “We support this change.”

Bradshaw has already begun the process of growing hemp on the property already zoned M1, he said Wednesday.

“We’ll be producing seeds, and we’ll be producing clones,” Bradshaw said.

According to the agenda packet, eliminating the RR-2A zoning on the parcel allows a “more industrial-oriented use throughout the property.”

“Maintaining an industrial zone and rural residential zone would [have created] incompatible uses on the same parcel,” the agenda packet stated.

