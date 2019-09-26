OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Volunteers, business sponsorships sought for Oct. 19 Manzanita Day food-packing event

Manzanita Outreach of Cottonwood is seeking local business sponsors for its upcoming Manzanita Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Manzanita Outreach of Cottonwood is seeking local business sponsors for its upcoming Manzanita Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:25 a.m.

Manzanita Outreach of Cottonwood is seeking local business sponsors for its upcoming Manzanita Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

The nonprofit expects 500+ residents from the region will come together on this day to share their time, energy and hearts in order to pack over 150,000 meals for our neighbors in Haiti. Also, proceeds from this event will enable the sharing of 200,000 meals with our neighbors right here in the Verde Valley.

Families, students, business owners, elected officials, church groups, civic groups and work groups will come together to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. The organization is still in need of businesses or individuals to sponsor a team of volunteers who will handle the meal packing. A donation of just $500 means that volunteers will have the resources to pack 3,500 meals.

For more information about how to become a sponsor, visit http://manzanitaoutreach.org/deliveringhope/index.php/2019/08/04/kids-hunger-october-2019-packing-event/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event returns Oct. 21
302,616 meals for Kids Against Hunger
Volunteers needed for Oct. 22 Kids Against Hunger event
Volunteers, donations, sponsorships sought for Oct. 11 250,000-meal Kids Against Hunger event
‘A community helping a community’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News