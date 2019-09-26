Volunteers, business sponsorships sought for Oct. 19 Manzanita Day food-packing event

Manzanita Outreach of Cottonwood is seeking local business sponsors for its upcoming Manzanita Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

The nonprofit expects 500+ residents from the region will come together on this day to share their time, energy and hearts in order to pack over 150,000 meals for our neighbors in Haiti. Also, proceeds from this event will enable the sharing of 200,000 meals with our neighbors right here in the Verde Valley.

Families, students, business owners, elected officials, church groups, civic groups and work groups will come together to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. The organization is still in need of businesses or individuals to sponsor a team of volunteers who will handle the meal packing. A donation of just $500 means that volunteers will have the resources to pack 3,500 meals.

For more information about how to become a sponsor, visit http://manzanitaoutreach.org/deliveringhope/index.php/2019/08/04/kids-hunger-october-2019-packing-event/.